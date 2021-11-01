e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

