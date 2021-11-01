Effect.AI (EFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00429584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

