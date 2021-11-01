Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Market Cap of $50.67 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $50.67 million and $28.14 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00219399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096150 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

