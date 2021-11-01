Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

EGO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,693. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

