Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EEGI traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.00. 26,384,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,445,000. Eline Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Get Eline Entertainment Group alerts:

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.