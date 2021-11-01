Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.