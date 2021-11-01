Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.12. Endo International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 25,739 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

