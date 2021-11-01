Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $231.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $162.23. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

