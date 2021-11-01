Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,285. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $239.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.