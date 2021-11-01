Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Critical Survey

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences N/A 21.23% 4.77% Akero Therapeutics N/A -37.63% -35.60%

14.5% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Akero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.52) -8.53

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ensysce Biosciences and Akero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Akero Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Akero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.43, suggesting a potential upside of 139.31%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

