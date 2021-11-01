Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock opened at $140.78 on Monday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.