Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.