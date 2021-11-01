Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 11.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shot up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.79. 27,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

