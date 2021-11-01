Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 133.5% against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005349 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and $119,334.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,117,540 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

