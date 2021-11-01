Equal Achieves Market Cap of $358,410.84 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $358,410.84 and $2,129.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00224133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096264 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

