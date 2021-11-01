Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

EQX opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

