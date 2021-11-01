Equitable (EQH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

