Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

CS stock opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,722.16. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

