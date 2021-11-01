Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

