ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERYP. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

