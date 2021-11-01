ESBC Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $70,058.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.