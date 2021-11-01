Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

