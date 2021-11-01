Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Acquired by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 9.92% of Esquire Financial worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.08. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

