ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

