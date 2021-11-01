EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.56 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $2,169.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.47 or 0.00548528 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,358,063,601 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

