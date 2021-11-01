Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Cut by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $49,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $114.95. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

