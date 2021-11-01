Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETCMY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.50 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

