EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.05 per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 20.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 18.81. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.69.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

