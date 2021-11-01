EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.05 per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 20.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 18.81. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
