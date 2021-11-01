Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Everi has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.36 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVRI stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Everi worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

