Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

EVOL stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.18. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.