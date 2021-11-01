Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €32.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.20 ($37.88).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.01.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

