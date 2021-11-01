Exane BNP Paribas Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)

Exane BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

