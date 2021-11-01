Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

