EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $15,070.84 and approximately $2,462.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00221678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00096064 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

