Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $163,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

