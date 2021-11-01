Extra Space Storage’s (EXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $237.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.
Shares of EXR stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.