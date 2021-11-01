Extra Space Storage’s (EXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $237.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

