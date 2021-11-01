Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 521694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

