Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fanuc in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 21.47%.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

