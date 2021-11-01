Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 502,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.80. 2,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,245. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

