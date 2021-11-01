Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and sold 106,948 shares valued at $5,974,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

