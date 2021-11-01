Fastly (FSLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FSLY opened at $50.61 on Monday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

