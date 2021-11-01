F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $904.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.81) and last traded at GBX 902 ($11.78), with a volume of 295624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 858.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 116 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,300.34).

About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

