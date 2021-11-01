Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.