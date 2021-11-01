Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $443.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average of $358.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.