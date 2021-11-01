Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of SR opened at $62.76 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

