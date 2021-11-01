Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Monro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 181.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

