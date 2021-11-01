Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 147,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.97. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

