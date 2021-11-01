Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC opened at $79.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.