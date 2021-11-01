Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,309.46 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.32 or 1.00172936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.91 or 0.06958979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.