Fetch.ai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49.22 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $578.97 million and approximately $49.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.